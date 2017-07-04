Italian farmer turns field into Putin portrait ahead of G20

The Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — An Italian artist has used his tractor to transform a field near the Italian city of Verona into a giant portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of this week’s Group of 20 summit.

The 443-foot-wide Putin portrait that artist Dario Gambarin created only can be properly viewed from above due to its scale.

Gambarin created similar land portraits of Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton during the U.S. presidential race last year.

The artist says he doesn’t measure fields before he starts driving, but creates his giant images with a good eye and tractor skills.

Gambarin limits his creations to the brief period between the harvest of one crop and the planting of the next, meaning Putin’s portrait will be cut down after a few days.

