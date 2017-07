EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of West Street in Easthampton is shut down to traffic, due to a fire.

Easthampton Police posted on their official Facebook page that West Street is closed between Northampton Street (Route 10) and Meadowbrook Drive because of the structure fire.

Additional details on the fire were not immediately available.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.