Connecticut River levels still high, currents moving fast

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Rainfall over the weekend in Vermont and New Hampshire is still affecting the Connecticut River in Massachusetts Tuesday.

The water levels have improved quite a bit from where they were on Monday, but it will still take a few days before they return to normal.

On Monday, the water level at Mitch’s Marina in Hadley got very high. Though the levels are still rather high, it is really strong currents that boaters should be most aware-of.

“Don’t jump off your boat into the water, because the current’s a little fast and it’ll pull you away from the boat,” Mitch’s Marina co-owner Merv Broussard advised.

There are not as many boats out on the river this Fourth of July because of the strong currents and the debris floating in the water. Many of the logs floating down the river could be submerged, and boaters may not see them.

If you are going out on your boat, you will want to make sure that you have a life jacket for every person on board.