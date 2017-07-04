5 year-old girl killed in fall from 4-story window

Girl was playing with friends when she fell more than 30 feet

Associated Press Published:
Helicopter image courtesy: NBC Boston

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 5-year-old girl has died after falling more than 30 feet from the fourth-floor window of an apartment building and landing on concrete below.

Brookline Police say the girl had been playing with friends in the suburban Boston apartment when she fell Monday afternoon.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston with critical injuries.

Police said late Monday that she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lt. Philip Harrington says there’s no indication of foul play.

 

