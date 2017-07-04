4th of July parade to delight crowds in East Longmeadow

Parade is among the largest in western Massachusetts

By Published:

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of East Longmeadow and surrounding communities will line the streets of the town Tuesday for the annual 4th of July Parade.

East Longmeadow’s annual Independence Day celebration is among the largest in our area. The parade will step-off from East Longmeadow High School on Maple Street at around 9:45 Tuesday morning.

The route continues down Maple Street to the East Longmeadow Rotary, where it continues onto North Main Street, turns onto Mapleshade Avenue, then Elm Street, and finally ends at the Birchland Park Middle School.

East Longmeadow Police say that road closures for the parade will begin at around 9:30 A.M.

