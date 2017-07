LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A house on Newbury Street in Ludlow caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at 68 Newbury, which is off East Street and Winsor Street in Ludlow.

When our 22News crew got there at around 7:30 a.m., several firefighters were still there, but the fire was extinguished.

Police haven’t released any information on injuries, or the cause of the fire.

