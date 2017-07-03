Woman killed, teen seriously hurt in 2-car crash in Bourne

By Published:
State police cruiser (file)

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a two-vehicle crash left a woman dead and four people injured in Bourne.

Troopers say a 2012 Freightliner hit another car carrying a 15-year-old girl, a 61-year-old woman and three other passengers heading northbound on state Route 28 just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 61-year-old woman, identified as Deborah Carney, of Middleborough, was taken to Toby Hospital where she was declared dead.

Authorities say the 15-year-old was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. She was later taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The vehicle’s other three occupants were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s