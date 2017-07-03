Woman killed, teen seriously hurt in 2-car crash in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a two-vehicle crash left a woman dead and four people injured in Bourne.

Troopers say a 2012 Freightliner hit another car carrying a 15-year-old girl, a 61-year-old woman and three other passengers heading northbound on state Route 28 just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 61-year-old woman, identified as Deborah Carney, of Middleborough, was taken to Toby Hospital where she was declared dead.

Authorities say the 15-year-old was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. She was later taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The vehicle’s other three occupants were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt.