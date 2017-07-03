Woman killed, teen badly hurt in Cape Cod crash

BOURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 61 year-old woman was killed, and a 15 year-old girl was seriously injured after their small SUV was struck from behind by a truck on Cape Cod Sunday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the crash took place on Route 28 northbound, just prior to the Bourne Bridge just after 4:00 P.M. Troopers say that a 2014 Honda CRV had been struck by a 2012 Freightliner truck. A 2011 Acura MDX was also involved in the crash.

A 61 year-old woman who was inside the Honda was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where she died. Meanwhile, a medical helicopter was called in to pick up a 15 year-old girl who had also been riding inside the Honda. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, and later transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital to be treated for “life threatening” injuries.

Three other people inside the Honda were taken to Falmouth Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the truck, a 43 year-old man from Lynn, was not hurt.

State troopers are still looking into what led up to the crash. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time.