10 injured after taxi crashed into pedestrians near Logan Airport

BOSTON (WWLP) – There are reports of at least 10 injuries after a taxi cab crashed into a group of pedestrians near Logan Airport in Boston.

The incident took place on Porter Street in East Boston near Tomahawk Drive. That is in the area of the Logan taxi pool.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, preliminary reports indicate that there are several pedestrians with injuries that vary in their severity.

Boston EMS tweeted that a total of 10 people were taken to area hospitals following the incident.

PORTER ST INCIDENT

Multiple units responded for reported vehicle into a crowd – as of 1420hrs, 10 patient transports to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/wjxBb2sbUx — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) July 3, 2017

Aerial footage from NBC Boston showed a taxi cab with heavy front-end damage and its air bags deployed.

The station reports that the driver of the cab, a 56 year-old man from Cambridge, remained at the crash site following the incident. They quote a law enforcement source who said that it is not believed to have been an act of terrorism, but simply an accident.

