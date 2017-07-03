Suffield police: Man drove SUV into gas station while driving under the influence

The driver was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Suffield Police Department

Suffield, CT. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested on Monday after driving without a license, under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and crashing into a building.

Suffield police said 37-year old Andrew Sigafose was driving a Chevrolet Blazer SUV that struck the Fast Mart convenience store and gas station at Thompsonville Road, causing minor damages around 3:15 p.m.

Suffield police, volunteer ambulance and fire department attended the scene where an on-duty clerk at Fast Mart suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The building was temporarily closed while staff made repairs to the building.

Sigafose was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17, at Enfield Superior Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s