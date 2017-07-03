Suffield police: Man drove SUV into gas station while driving under the influence

Suffield, CT. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested on Monday after driving without a license, under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and crashing into a building.

Suffield police said 37-year old Andrew Sigafose was driving a Chevrolet Blazer SUV that struck the Fast Mart convenience store and gas station at Thompsonville Road, causing minor damages around 3:15 p.m.

Suffield police, volunteer ambulance and fire department attended the scene where an on-duty clerk at Fast Mart suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The building was temporarily closed while staff made repairs to the building.

Sigafose was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17, at Enfield Superior Court.