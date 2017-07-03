CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – They are the perfect dessert for the adults at your Fourth of July Party! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama Cupcakes showed us how to make Sangria Cupcakes.

Sangria Cupcakes

Yields Approx. 24 Cupcakes

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour

2 TSP baking powder

1 TSP cinnamon

¼ TSP salt

12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ C granulated sugar

2 large brown eggs

1 TBSP freshly grated orange zest

2 TBSP brandy

2 TBSP of your favorite fruity red wine

2 TSP vanilla extract

1 C whole milk

Frosting:

1 C unsalted butter

7 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted

2-4 TBSP whole milk

2 TBSP brandy

2 TBSP of your favorite fruity red wine

Garnish:

½ C fresh cherries

½ C fresh blueberries

Orange Wedges

¼ C your favorite fruity red wine

DIRECTIONS:

Creating the Garnish (MAKE UP TO 2 DAYS AHEAD):

Pit and half the cherries. Place blueberries and cherries into the wine. Let soak for at least 6 hours, up to 2 days.

Creating the Cupcakes:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cupcake tins with compostable liners. Set aside.

Combine sifted flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt into a medium mixing bowl. Set aside.

In the bowl of electric mixer, using a paddle attachment, combine unsalted butter, sugar, and orange zest, until combined. Add the eggs, one at a time.

Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients in the mixing bowl. Beat until just combined – be careful not to over mix.

Using a 3 TBSP scoop, fill cupcake tins. Bake for 18 minutes, rotating them half way through. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for about 5 minutes, then remove them from pan to cool on cooling racks.

Creating the Frosting:

In the bowl of electric mixer, beat unsalted butter for about 5 minutes. Then add sifted confectioners’ sugar. Next, slowly pour in the fruity red wine and brandy; beat until smooth and fluffy.

Using a 1M decorating tip, frost the cupcakes and finish with a few cherries, blueberries, and orange wedges.

Adapted from The Boozy Baker