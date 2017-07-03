Reported break-in led to lots of police activity in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – What started as a reported break-in at a school for massage therapy had generated a lot of attention in Easthampton Monday morning.

22News received several calls about police officers in full riot gear outside The Massage School at the Easthampton Rotary at around 8:00 A.M.

Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News that police were called to the school after the building’s owner was alerted to a break-in by the security system. Alexander said that police knew the suspect had some sort of blunt object, possibly a crow bar, and they did not want to take any chances.

By the time officers got to the school, a suspect was nowhere to be found.

Alexander said that it is standard protocol for police to show up in full gear in these types of situations, even though there was no actual standoff.