Rainy weather increases risk of mosquito-borne illnesses

The Berkshire county town of Richmond has a mosquito that's tested positive for West Nile Virus

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This spring, the Northeast saw more rain than we usually do. And that’s led to more mosquitoes.

The state’s Health and Human Services office said they have found one mosquito in the Berkshire County, Town of Richmond that’s tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Zika is still a serious concern for pregnant women, and it’s been found in Florida and Texas.

Springfield resident Andrew Brown told 22News that he hasn’t noticed any more mosquitoes this summer, but he is trying to avoid them.

“I just typically stay in my house, stay in my car, places where misquotes typically aren’t,” Brown said. “I avoid them so they don’t have to avoid me.”

To help prevent mosquito populations from springing up in and around your home, make sure you dump out anything that can collect water.

