Raging river damaged docks at Brunelle’s Marina

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The fast-moving, rain-swollen Connecticut River has damaged the docks at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

Members of the Brunelle family and their work crew began repairing the damage Monday.

Veteran boater Ray Morin of South Hadley told 22News that the river rises to uncomfortable levels when there is excessive rainfall up in Vermont.

“The rain up north, from what I heard up in Danbury where they got wiped out, all that water’s coming down this way. It happens a lot every year: we get the heavy rains up north, this gets flooded. Heavy rain here doesn’t hurt us,” Morin said.

The welcome news is that the river has started to subside. The Brunelle family hopes to have all the dock damage repaired by late Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest.