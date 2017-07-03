Raging river damaged docks at Brunelle’s Marina

Heavy rain in Vermont to blame for fast-moving river

Sy Becker Published:
Image sent to 22News by Sue Kendrick via Report It.

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The fast-moving, rain-swollen Connecticut River has damaged the docks at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley.

Members of the Brunelle family and their work crew began repairing the damage Monday.

Veteran boater Ray Morin of South Hadley told 22News that the river rises to uncomfortable levels when there is excessive rainfall up in Vermont.

“The rain up north, from what I heard up in Danbury where they got wiped out, all that water’s coming down this way. It happens a lot every year: we get the heavy rains up north, this gets flooded. Heavy rain here doesn’t hurt us,” Morin said.

The welcome news is that the river has started to subside. The Brunelle family hopes to have all the dock damage repaired by late Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s