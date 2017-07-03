Police: 5-year-old critical after fall from 4th-floor window

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old girl was critically injured after she fell more than 30 feet from the fourth-floor window of an apartment building and landed on concrete below.

Brookline police say the girl had been playing with friends in the suburban Boston apartment when she fell Monday afternoon.

The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston.

Lt. Philip Harrington says there’s no indication of foul play.