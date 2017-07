SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A viewer contacted 22News a few weeks back to get some help to clean up poison ivy on a tree belt.

It was on Caldwell Drive near Page Bouvelard in Springfield.

22News contacted the city’s Code Enforcement Director and, less than a day later, all the poison ivy was cleared out.

The viewer had been trying for more than a month to get it cleared out. They called us back and said thank you.