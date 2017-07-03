Northampton Amtrak Vermonter stop third busiest station

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The station is receiving some upgrades in order to better accommodate passengers.

Amtrak statistics show that over 17,000 people boarded the train from Northampton last year.

That far exceeds ridership estimates from 2009 that said only 10,000 people would ride.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz has been lobbying to expand services on that rail since it opened at the end of 2014.

“We are working with the state to hopefully convince Amtrak or potentially some other pilot service to be able to add additional rail to Northampton station,” Mayor Narkewicz said.

The line is currently owned by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Mayor Narkewicz’ data said that if they added additional service then people would definitely use it.

The city is also renovating the current platform. It will double in size to help traffic flow on and off the trains.