New Holyoke Medical Center emergency department opens this week

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $25 million of work went into the building of the new emergency department at Holyoke Medical Center, which is set to open this week.

The 21,460 square foot facility is scheduled to open its doors at 7:00 Thursday morning. The department contains 40 treatment areas, a new crisis center for behavioral health services, multi-patient trauma rooms, and new lifesaving equipment.

Above the emergency department will be a more than 16,000 square foot space that will house gastroenterology, general surgery, and the hospital’s weight management program.

The change in the emergency department will mean a change in access. The department will be accessible through the entrances at Beech Street and Hospital Drive, as well as at Northampton Street and Corser Street. It will, however, not be accessible from Portland Street and Winchester Avenue.

Construction on the new emergency department started more than 18 months ago. The project cost $25.4 million.

