Memorial Bridge to close for Star Spangled Springfield fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The set-up for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks will mean some changes for drivers in downtown Springfield from Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday night’s fireworks will be launched from the Memorial Bridge, which will be closed to all traffic starting at 11:00 Monday night.

Roadways near the bridge will be closed-off starting at 7:30 Tuesday night. State Police will also close temporary Exit 7-6 of I-91 south before the fireworks get going.

The closed roadways should re-open after the fireworks, and the Memorial Bridge itself is expected be re-opened at around 11:00 Tuesday night.

No bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, pets, alcohol, or drone aircraft are allowed in or around Riverfront Park during the event.

The festivities at Riverfront Park begin at 7:00 P.M. with a concert of the 215th Army Band of the Massachusetts Army National Guard. There will also be a flyover of F-15 jets from Barnes Air National Guard Base at 7:05. Mass Appeal hosts Lauren Zenzie and Danny New will be hosting the festivities.

The Grucci fireworks will begin at 9:30 P.M. Fireworks being launched in this year’s show include glittering waterfalls, chrysanthemums, and specialty shells that burst into smiley faces and the letters “USA.”

“It is going to be a spectacular evening,” Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt said. “July Fourth is a day for patriotism, to reflect on our freedoms and to spend with family and friends. The Spirit of Springfield is pleased to be able to bring the community together in celebration this Independence Day thanks to the generosity of MassMutual and many Springfield area businesses.”

22News is proud to support this year’s Star Spangled Springfield festivities.