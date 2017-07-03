Memorial Bridge closed for Spirit of Springfield fireworks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews closed the Memorial Bridge at 11 p.m. Monday night to put the final touches in place for the Spirit of Springfield fireworks.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the annual Spirit of Springfield Fireworks display Tuesday night.

For many families throughout western Massachusetts, attending the event has become a long standing tradition.

Audrey Hunter of West Springfield said, “I’ve gone since I was seventeen, so about twenty something years. I go towards the bridge. I just like the fireworks, I like the display.”

The Fourth of July festivities will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday night with the 215th Army Band holding a free concert in Riverfront Park.

There will also be a flyover above Riverfront Park from the Barnes Air National Guard. Local veterans said they were glad to see service members involved in the celebration.

Michael Frazee said, “As a veteran of the army I think it’s fantastic. It’s great for the public to be aware that service men and women give themselves not only in terms of service, but in terms of artistic things as well.”

The fireworks will be launched from the Memorial Bridge Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. The bridge will reopen around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.