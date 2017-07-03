Marblehead community members stand against recent offensive graffiti

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Essex County community is coming together to stand up to hatred and bigotry.

After the discovery of anti-Semitic and racially offensive graffiti on a seawall.

In response, more than a hundred people turned out Monday in Marblehead for an anti-hate rally.

Chief Robert Picariello, of Marblehead police said, “We don’t hide from it. We shine a light on it, and try desperately to show that this isn’t what this town’s about.”

The spray-painted graffiti has been washed off, and police say they are still investigating.

$2500 reward being offered for any info on the racist graffiti found written on bridge in #Marblehead on Friday. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/Ir3RFCY7GC — Adam Liberatore (@bostonTVguy) July 3, 2017