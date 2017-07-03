Man’s 26-mile walk raising money for Jimmy Fund

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A veteran employee of the City of Springfield who is devoted to helping wipe out cancer walked 26 miles Monday to help raise money for research. 22News caught up with Mike Borceki as he was on the last leg of his 13-mile walk from Springfield to the town of Palmer, which had begun at around 4:45 Monday morning. He is raising money and promoting the 2017 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk.

”I had a sister that had cancer that passed away. I feel as though I do my thing for everyone. There are so many people who can’t do things. I’m capable of doing it, comes from my heart,” Borecki said.

As Borecki made his way another 13 miles back to Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a proclamation from the City Hall steps, saluting Mike for his continued support of The Jimmy Fund.

Borecki’s two daughters and his granddaughter joined the mayor for this proud moment honoring him.

“It’s his passion, tenacity, you know- he has the vision of trying to help people, and that vision he puts into action every day,” his daughter Teresa Borecki said.

Mike Boreki hopes his 13-mile walk from Springfield to Palmer and back again will raise money toward September’s Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk.

