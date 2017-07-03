Logan airport taxi accident hospitalizes 10 people

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A taxi plowed into a group of fellow cab drivers Monday at Boston’s Logan International Airport, injuring at least ten people

Police said the taxi jumped a curb and tore into a “cab pool” area near the airport where cab drivers typically hang out waiting for their next fare.

They said the driver stayed at the scene but they have not released his identity.

Maj. Frank McGinn, of the Highway Patrol said, “At this point it’s under investigation. The cab driver is being cooperative with us. He’s been cooperative since the beginning of the investigation. It does not appear at this time to be any indication of an intentional act but a tragic accident.”

Ten people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious.