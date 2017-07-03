How to cook authentic German schnitzel

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for different cuisines to try this summer, you can take a little trip to Germany – right in your kitchen. Hubert Gottschlicht and Launa Filiault came from Munich Haus to show us how to whip up some authentic German schnitzel.
Ingredients:
- 4 thin pounded veal cutlet
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup unflavored fine breadcrumbs
Directions:
- Garnish for Wiener schnitzel – slice of lemon, anchovies laid out round, capers in the middle
- Wiener Schnitzel is prepared from veal slices, butterfly cut, about 4 mm thin and lightly pounded flat, and rolled in flour, whipped eggs and bread crumbs.
- The bread crumbs must not be pressed into the meat, so that they stay dry and can be “souffléd”.
- Finally the Schnitzel is fried in a good proportion of Margarine, Oils, Lard or clarified butter at a temperature from 160 to 170 °C[10] until it is golden yellow