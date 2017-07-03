How to cook authentic German schnitzel

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for different cuisines to try this summer, you can take a little trip to Germany – right in your kitchen. Hubert Gottschlicht and Launa Filiault came from Munich Haus to show us how to whip up some authentic German schnitzel.

Ingredients:

4 thin pounded veal cutlet

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup flour

1 cup unflavored fine breadcrumbs

Directions:

Garnish for Wiener schnitzel – slice of lemon, anchovies laid out round, capers in the middle

Wiener Schnitzel is prepared from veal slices, butterfly cut, about 4 mm thin and lightly pounded flat, and rolled in flour, whipped eggs and bread crumbs.

The bread crumbs must not be pressed into the meat, so that they stay dry and can be “souffléd”.

Finally the Schnitzel is fried in a good proportion of Margarine, Oils, Lard or clarified butter at a temperature from 160 to 170 °C[10] until it is golden yellow