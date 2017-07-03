Gas prices continue to drop in Massachusetts

This is the fifth straight week of decreases

The Associated Press Published:
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

BOSTON (AP) — Gas prices continue to fall in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast said Monday that the price of self-serve, regular dropped by two cents this week, averaging $2.18 per gallon. This is the fifth straight week of decreases.

The average price this week is five cents below the national average of $2.23. The state was averaging $2.21 a year ago at this time.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.03 and as high as $2.41 per gallon.

AAA officials say the combination of tepid demand and increased gasoline and crude oil output continues to put “downward pressure” on gas prices.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s