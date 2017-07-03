Father and son run 5k for Celebral Palsy

(KVLY) – Shaun Evans, the father of Shamus Evans, says he wants his son to live out his dreams.

Shamus was born with Cerebral Palsy, but that has not stopped him from moving freely.

Last year, the Evans participated in 5k’s from coast to coast.

This year, they want to run from the Mississippi River all the way to the gulf of Mexico, handing out specially designed chairs to help others like Shamus become active.

“He wants to be involved as much as he possibly can. Even though his legs don’t work like mine do, I have the opportunity to lend him my legs,” said Evans.

