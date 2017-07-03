Ex-transit officer convicted of 2014 assault at MBTA station

BOSTON (AP) — A former transit police officer has been convicted of assaulting a woman who asked the officer to stop being so aggressive to another woman at an MBTA station in Boston.

The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says a judge on Monday found 34-year-old Jennifer Garvey guilty of charges of assault and battery and filing a false report as a public employee.

Garvey was acquitted of causing injury while violating a person’s civil rights. She’ll be sentenced July 28.

Prosecutors say Garvey knocked a cellphone out of the woman’s hand, doused her with pepper spray and hit her at a T stop in March 2014. Surveillance video captured the confrontation.

The woman said she asked Garvey to stop shoving and acting aggressively toward the other woman.

Garvey had denied the charges.