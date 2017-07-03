East Longmeadow tradition continues despite earlier cancellation

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow held their annual Carnival and fireworks this evening.

Residents said they were glad the annual tradition continued, after the event was briefly canceled earlier this year.

Thanks to the Rotary Club putting on the fireworks, and a Connecticut amusement company volunteering to come back for the carnival.

Jose Martinez told 22News, “I go every year to the fireworks, I make sure I’m there every year with the kids, I make sure I spend time with my family. It’s definitely a good time to bring the family together.”

Commerford Amusements also donated money to help pay for the police detail needed for tonight’s festivities.