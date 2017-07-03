Drug trafficking suspects out on bail a day after being arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney announced a major heroin bust on Friday with five arrests.

But the 22News I-Team discovered that four of the five men were back on the street hours later.

Joel Pacheco was held on $250,000 bail, but the others all posted theirs. The amounts were between $2,500 and $5,000. This includes Emmanuel Soto, whom court documents referred to as the leader of the organization.

More than 21,000 bags of heroin and $13,000 in cash was confiscated in busts in West Springfield and Springfield on Thursday.