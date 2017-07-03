Chicopee police warns local residents about IRS phone scheme

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are warning residents about a new IRS phone scheme.

Officer Mike Wilk said people have been receiving calls with an automated message, telling them to dial a number to avoid further penalties from the IRS.

The IRS said they never call about taxes owed without sending people a bill first. Local residents said these schemes are becoming all too common.

“I’m not surprised, it’s all the time you hear about it,” Joanne O’Connell said. “People you know, they want to try to make money. I’m not surprised.”

Chicopee Police said the schemers became agitated and began cursing at callers who have accused them of running a scheme. They’re warning residents not to answer these phone calls.