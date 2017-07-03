Chicopee police warns local residents about IRS phone scheme

They're warning residents not to answer these phone calls

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are warning residents about a new IRS phone scheme.

Officer Mike Wilk said people have been receiving calls with an automated message, telling them to dial a number to avoid further penalties from the IRS.

The IRS said they never call about taxes owed without sending people a bill first. Local residents said these schemes are becoming all too common.

“I’m not surprised, it’s all the time you hear about it,” Joanne O’Connell said. “People you know, they want to try to make money. I’m not surprised.”

Chicopee Police said the schemers became agitated and began cursing at callers who have accused them of running a scheme. They’re warning residents not to answer these phone calls.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s