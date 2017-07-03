Big improvements made to Gerena tunnel in Springfield’s North End

Tunnel had been plagued with leaks for years

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Major improvements are underway to the tunnel connecting the Gerena Community School on Birnie Avenue with Main and Plainfield Streets in Springfield’s North End.

Leaking and flooding from the Birnie Avenue bridge above the tunnel caused serious damage and mold concerns. Now, the city is repairing the damage to the tunnel walls.

Gerena School custodian Kevin Baker told 22News that he has been very impressed with the current condition.

“Oh, it improved over the past year and a half. Improving, a lot better compared to when I first came here. We had the mayor and a lot of city councilors here last year,” Baker said.

Baker predicted an even more drastic improvement to the tunnel walls by the time students return in the fall.

Related Coverage

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s