Amherst Survival Center food program to feed hundreds of kids this summer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A food program at the Amherst Survival Center is helping to feed hundreds of kids this summer.

The program is run out of the food pantry at the Amherst Survival Center and they give families with school age kids extra food during school vacation months.

It’s called the Kid Boost, and this month they are predicting that food from the center will feed over 500 kids. The program runs all year long, but the busiest months are July and August when kids aren’t in school.

The Amherst Survival Center started the program in order to alleviate the financial burden on families who suddenly need to feed their kids more meals during the summer months.

Mindy Domb, Amherst Survival Center’s Executive Director said, “We’re hoping that through our food pantry, through our kids boost program, through our community meals program we can strengthen food security in our community.

The program feeds each child 9 meals a month, but the director is expecting to feed more this summer.

In order to be eligible for the program, you only need to prove that you live in one of the 13 supported communities.