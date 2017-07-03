Agawam rolls out new trash and recycling bins for residents

Each home received a 65 gallon cart for trash and a 95 gallon container for recycling

Sy Becker Published:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam inaugurated its new automated trash collection system on Monday.

The start of the automated collection system seemed to go flawlessly.

Homeowner Deborah Lewis told 22News that she finds a lot to like about the new system.

“I think it’s good because my recyclables,” Lewis said. “I’d have to contain them in two buckets. So now I just throw everything in, bring it down to the end of the driveway and let them do their thing.”

The collection trucks have a mechanical arm that swoops down and quickly empties the trash and recycling bins.

Before picks up began on Monday, each home received a 65 gallon cart for trash and a 95 gallon container for recycling.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s