Agawam rolls out new trash and recycling bins for residents

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Agawam inaugurated its new automated trash collection system on Monday.

The start of the automated collection system seemed to go flawlessly.

Homeowner Deborah Lewis told 22News that she finds a lot to like about the new system.

“I think it’s good because my recyclables,” Lewis said. “I’d have to contain them in two buckets. So now I just throw everything in, bring it down to the end of the driveway and let them do their thing.”

The collection trucks have a mechanical arm that swoops down and quickly empties the trash and recycling bins.

Before picks up began on Monday, each home received a 65 gallon cart for trash and a 95 gallon container for recycling.