9 forced out by fire at Springfield multi-family home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine people were forced out of their multi-family home in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood due to a fire early Monday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that the fire started in a pan with grease that was left on the stovetop in the second-floor kitchen at 189-191 Dickinson Street.

A family of eight- two adults and their six children- live in the second floor apartment, and they have been forced out due to the damage. A single resident of the first floor apartment also cannot go home at this time, due to water damage.