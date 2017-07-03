40-day pilgrimage calling attention to issues along Connecticut River

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of religious leaders are participating in a first-of-its-kind pilgrimage down the Connecticut River; a journey that will last 40 days.

The Episcopal Churches of New England organized the pilgrimage, which started May 31. Ten people are canoeing and kayaking the entire 400 mile course of the river, while others are joining in along the way.

Bishop of Western Massachusetts Douglas Fisher explained the purpose of the journey.

“A couple of purposes: one is to celebrate the river, to really be grateful to this river. This is God’s gift to us: to point out that we need to really care for this river,” Fisher said.

The group stopped in Springfield Monday, where they led a prayer service to raise awareness for the homeless people who live along the river. The 40-day pilgrimage will come to an end on Saturday.