4 televisions stolen from Chicopee Walmart

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for your help to find a man accused of stealing four TVs from the city’s Walmart store.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the theft took place at around 9:55 on the morning of June 22. The suspect loaded four televisions, ranging from 32” to 50” in size, in his carriage. The suspect then pushed the carriage full of TVs out of the store without paying.

If you can identify the suspect, you are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730.