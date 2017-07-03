30th annual Rotary Concert held in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered before for the fireworks for a night of music and dancing. It’s the Rotary’s 30th year of live local music.

Hundreds of people set up their beach chairs and blankets to enjoy the local country band “Trailer Trash.”

Tina Johnson told 22news it was the perfect to celebrate the 4th of July holiday weekend.

“This time of year celebrating the 4th of July is awesome,” Johnson said. “We’re here with all our friends, we walked here from a friend’s house because we’re right in town. It’s great to see everyone all together enjoying themselves. Trailer trash is an awesome band.”

22News reporter Sy Becker emceed the event as he has every year.

The concerts are held every Wednesday night at the East Longmeadow High School athletic field.