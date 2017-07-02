Washouts in Vermont alter train service North from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re planning to take a train to Vermont from Union Station in Springfield in the next few days, get ready for a bus ride.

22News has learned that Saturday’s Strong Storms caused several washouts in Vermont.

An Amtrak representative told 22News that any train service between Springfield, Massachusetts and Saint Albans, Vermont will be handled by bus, through July Fourth, at least.

If you were planning to take the Amtrak Vermonter from Union Station in Springfield July 2nd, 3rd or 4th, You’ll be riding the bus to Saint Albans, Vermont instead.

There’s still no information regarding July 5th and beyond.

22News is following this story, and will bring you any new information here and on 22News.