ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Fourth of July holiday tragedy was averted Sunday night, when police found a missing swimmer in Eastern Franklin County.

State Trooper Paul Sullivan told 22News the State Police Air Wing Helicopter was sent up after a 25-year-old woman was reported missing in Lake Mattawa in Orange.

Police started looking for her sometime after 7 P.M. Sunday night, and the missing woman was found at 9 P.M.

Trooper Sullivan said she was “alive and well.”