SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The McDonald’s Restaurant was back open for business Sunday in Springfield’s North End.

Cars were going ordering and picking up at the drive-through lane in the Main Street fast food restaurant.

The North End landmark McDonald’s closed Saturday night after a grease fire in the fryolator. The Mickey-Dee’s was closed for repairs and cleanup after the 6:30 pm fire.

All was back to normal Sunday afternoon.