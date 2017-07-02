Public facilities provide refreshing escape on hot days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At Forest Park in Springfield and Springdale Park in Holyoke, neighborhood children spent their Sunday staying cool and avoiding the effects of the hot sun.

A dip at the Forest Park pool also provided a refreshing escape from the heat. For generations, these public facilities have provided neighborhoods with an escape without having to travel very far.

22News spoke with parents who enjoy seeing their sons and daughters in this environment.

Nelson Vasquez of Springfield told 22News, “Get them out of the house and get them out of the heat. Have them socialize with other kids, not to be sitting at home all the time with their computers, give them something else to do.”

Krystel Santiago of Holyoke told 22News, “It means a lot. A lot of people don’t have this around their community, so therefore this is awesome.”

The parents praised their respective park departments for providing these amenities for families living nearby without cost.