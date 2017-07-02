Police: Man killed in dirt bike, SUV collision

Police say the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is dead after police say his dirt bike collided with an SUV.

Police say the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in Saugus. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two young children in the SUV were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the 25-year-old victim from Swampscott was not licensed to drive the bike.

