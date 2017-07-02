CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Only an idiot would throw his wife into the arms of another man, and a Frenchman at that. Diane Lane suffers from a severe case of marital neglect in the amusing and perceptive romantic comedy, “Paris Can Wait.”

Diane’s high powered movie producer husband Alec Baldwin doesn’t mean to ignore her, but he’s too preoccupied. Ignore and ignoramus match up perfectly when Baldwin suggests his French business partner, Arnaud Viard, drive Diane from Cannes to Paris.

But Paris can wait, as they take the long way on a tour of the great French restaurants, consuming one delicious meal after another.

Diane Lane’s gift for light, romantic comedy is just as pleasurable as the lovely French countryside. Just make sure you don’t see this charming continental fluff on an empty stomach. The food is often as glorious as the scenery.

Eventually Viard will make his move, with great Gallic charm, of course. And that’s just the appetizer for what evolves into a rich helping of sophisticated food for thought.

And like all films with that French touch, “Paris Can Wait” keeps you guessing with a great deal of charm, accumulating at the very least, 3 stars.

And everyone one of them belonging to the very desirable Diane Lane….