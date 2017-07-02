Officials: 3 hurt after ferry struck by passenger gangway

WOODS HOLE, Mass. (AP) — Officials say three passengers were injured when a ferry was hit by a passenger gangway as the vessel was backing out of a slip in Massachusetts.

The Steamship Authority says the ferry was preparing to leave for its trip to Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard around 7:40 p.m. Saturday when one of two manually-operated passenger gangways veered away from the dock and hit the vessel.

Several windows on the mezzanine level were broken as a result of the impact, leaving three passengers with minor injuries. Officials say the passengers were treated on board and didn’t require further treatment.

The ferry continued to Martha’s Vineyard and then returned to Woods Hole for repairs.

General Manager Robert Davis told The Cape Cod Times a Sunday morning trip was canceled.

Service has resumed.

