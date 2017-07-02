Meth Addiction and their stories

WEAU ) Sarah Ferber, Alison Frase, and Brian Cole are three former meth addicts who are now dedicating their lives to helping people who are currently addicted.

Brian Cole, who became and meth addict and got others addicted, found God while in jail and is now a pastor who shares his story with students and community members.

“It’s called the one hit wonder for a reason. You take one hit, and you wonder what happened to the next 30 years of your life, if you live that long,” Cole said.

Sarah Ferber now leads the Chippewa Valley Expo, an organization made up of former addicts and prisoners, that reaches out to the community and offers support and guidance to people struggling with addiction.

Eau Claire county District Attorney, Gary King, is please with the results saying, “We are now seeing some very positive examples of people who were really at that most critical level where everything was literally going in the wrong direction, and they found a way to turn things around and have been successful.”

