Four teens arrested after attempted armed robbery in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested four people Friday night after receiving a call about a disturbance.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers responded to a call about a disturbance at the Pizza Express on East Street around 6:50 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found three teenagers in the parking lot and a fourth inside the building, at the counter.

Pizza Express employees, who allegedly appeared nervous and scared, pointed at the man at the counter. Officers escorted the teen outside, searched him, and found a knife in his possession.

Officers were informed that this person, 18-year-old Antonio Vega of Springfield, was a former employee of Pizza Express, and had returned to the business, along with the three other teens, allegedly demanding money that he felt was owed to him. In the process, Vega also allegedly stole an iPhone, which belonged to the business owner.

The teens were told to leave the building, which they did, only to return and attempt to enter through a back door. They were stopped and again told to leave.

Then, Vega, armed with a knife, entered the front again, and, according to witnesses, began yelling waving the knife around. The other three suspects stood outside the building and watched.

All four teens, including 18-year-old Trevon Alexander, 18-year-old Curtis Combs, and 19-year-old Issaih Jackson, all of Springfield, were arrested and charged with armed robbery. Vega faces an additional charge of larceny over $250. All four were bailed out on their own personal recognizance and a $40 clerical fee.