Family fun continues at East Longmeadow carnival

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The East Longmeadow carnival is providing residents with some pre-fourth fun.

The carnival and fireworks had been cancelled, but thanks to a Connecticut amusement company and the Rotary Club, both traditions live on.

Family fun continues in East Longmeadow, as residents enjoy the annual July Fourth holiday carnival. The annual tradition almost didn’t happen, after the carnival’s sponsors, the East Longmeadow Jaycees, disbanded.

East Longmeadow Town Council President, Kevin Manley, said they cancelled the fireworks and carnival because of low volunteer enrollment and the carnival company was owed money from last year. Money the civic group, the Jaycees, still hadn’t paid.

Manley said Connecticut-based Commerford Amusements volunteered to come back. They’re even donating money to help pay for a police detail.

The Rotary Club will put Monday night’s fireworks display. And just before the fireworks, local rock band “Trailer Trash” will play for the weekly Rotary Club Summer Concert series.