‘Butt graffiti’ popping up in St. Petersburg

Melanie Michael Published: Updated:
Photo: WFLA

(WFLA) You could call it a derriere dilemma, a keister caper, or even a rump riddle.

At the end of the day, however, what’s now being called “butt graffiti” is ultimately illegal.

The design is popping up all over the place in St. Petersburg, Florida in places near the old YMCA and the Morean Arts Center.

At least 20 cases have surfaced in the last several months. The silhouette of three “cheeks” is the featured signature of the anonymous artist.

“The bottom line is whoever is doing this is destroying property,” St. Petersburg Assistant Police Chief Jim Previterra said. “They are marking up the beautiful downtown area of St. Petersburg.”

