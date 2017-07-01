Union says Tufts nurses plan to go on strike this month

BOSTON (AP) — The union that represents 1,200 nurses at Tufts Medical Center in Boston says its members will go on strike this month after the hospital and union officials failed to negotiate a new contract.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says the strike will begin the morning of July 12 and run until July 13. But hospital officials have said they plan to lock out striking nurses for four additional days while employing temporary workers.

The union says contract negotiations have gone on since April 2016. Concerns have been raised by union officials over “patient safety, lack of resources and lagging compensation.”

The strike can still be avoided if a deal is reached in the next 10 days.

Tufts CEO Michael Wager called the planned strike “extremely disappointing.”