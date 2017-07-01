Two people arrested in drug raid in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested Friday after Springfield police found guns and crack cocaine inside of an apartment.

The Springfield Police Department’s Strategic Impact Detectives raided an apartment at 46 Bancroft Street on Friday. Inside, they found a rifle and a handgun, as well as 25 rocks of crack cocaine, and over $2,300 in cash. One of the weapons recovered, a Smith & Wesson MP9, was reported stolen from Springfield on May 5th, 2015.

The tenants of the apartment, Abimael Figeroa, age 36, and Jessica Gonzalez, age 46, were arrested. They are being charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm without license *2 counts

Possession of a firearm in commission of a felony *2 counts

Improper storage of a firearm *2 counts

Possession of ammo

Receiving stolen handgun over $250.00

Both suspects will be held on bail until they are arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday.